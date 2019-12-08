Boyd responds to rumours linking Saints with move for Leicester's Youngs

Chris Boyd has quashed rumours linking Saints with a move for Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs.

There had been some speculation in one publication that Saints could target Youngs if the England No.9 failed to agree new terms at Tigers.

Cobus Reinach has been linked with a move to Montpellier next summer, but even if the South Africa star did opt to move to France, Saints are still well stocked at scrum-half.

They have last season's young player of the year Alex Mitchell, Henry Taylor, who has been so impressive since joining from Saracens, and Academy graduate Connor Tupai.

And Boyd is clear about which direction his club is going in.

"I have never spoken to Ben Youngs in my life and we have absolutely no interest in Ben Youngs at Northampton Saints. Is that reasonably clear?” Boyd said.

“We are looking for young guys with potential. Ben Youngs has been wonderful for Leicester and for England. Leicester are his club.

“I am not interested in recruiting a 30-year-old from another club in England. It’s not where we are going.

“You can put that one to bed. It is probably his agent looking for another £100k. Nothing to do with us.”