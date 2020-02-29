Boyd not fazed by Saints' losing streak

Chris Boyd remains unfazed by Saints' recent losing streak.

The black, green and gold were beaten 27-21 by Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.



It was a third successive home defeat for Saints, all of which have come after they have been leading at half-time.



And it is now four defeats in a row, including last Sunday's 57-7 evisceration at Exeter.



But when asked whether losing four games in a row worries him ahead of Friday's trip to Worcester Warriors, Boyd said: "That doesn't bother me. We'll see how we go next week."



Saints were 12-0 and 15-8 up against Saracens, but Lewis Bean and Taqele Naiyaravoro were sin-binned early in the second half and it proved costly.



Saracens scored twice in quick succession and then again through a Ben Earl intercept.



It left Saints needing to summon a big response at 27-18 down, but they could only add a Harry Mallinder penalty to their tally, despite Saracens being hit with two yellow cards of their own.



"We were the masters of our own destiny," Boyd said.



"We were 12-0 up, should have scored another try close to the posts, we went down to 13 men, conceded tries, two from our own set piece.



"We had plenty of opportunities to win and to build some more points that would have given us a bigger margin.



"But at the end of the day, when we needed to be clinically accurate, which we've talked abut for the last little bit, some of those things deserted us.



"If you looked at the tries they got, they didn't have to work too hard for them.



"It was just little things and when you're having a string of difficult games, the little things can turn into big things.



"I'm not as angry as I have been. Life has to go on."

On referee Matthew Carley's display, Boyd said: "If you're going to use the technology, you still want to make sure you've got it right.



"I think in the Lewis Bean incident, he probably made contact with their half-back about two inches off the ground so short of not putting your arm out, I don't know what you do in that situation.



"He was almost on the ground when he made the tackle."