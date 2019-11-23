Boyd issues warning to Saints after win at Benetton

Chris Boyd was in no mood to rejoice after Saints snatched a late win at Benetton, insisting his side must perform much better in future or 'we're going to get pasted'.

Dan Biggar was the match-winner at Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday afternoon, landing a dramatic last-gasp penalty to secure a bonus-point 35-32 win for his side.

Saints had fallen 25-8 down during a difficult first half, but Cobus Reinach's try just before the break breathed new life into their bid to claim a second win in as many Champions Cup matches.

And Benetton shipped 24 unanswered points in total before scoring in the final 10 minutes to level it at 32-32.

However, after a deliberate knock-on handed Saints a penalty, Biggar held his nerve to notch it, sparking celebrations among the vocal away support.

But Boyd was not ready to delight in his team's display.

"I don't think either side would sit there and say they played well enough to come away with five points," Boyd said.

"We did well to come back into it and the try before half-time was crucial obviously because going in 25-8 down at half-time might have been a bridge too far.

"We were just so far off our game, despite the fact we talked about how tough it was to play here and how well they've performed here.

"We were just miles off our game, which was really disappointing, and it was probably our worst effort of the year.

"At half-time we talked about the fact that we only had to score twice to get level and we had 40 minutes to do it so there was no rush.

"The positive is that we found a way to win, but we were far from in control.

"We were loose and sloppy - all the things we talk about not being, we were.

"It's the challenge of the human mind. We've had some patches in the past few weeks where we've been clinically really good, but today we were sloppy."

On Biggar's nerveless penalty with the final kick of the game, Boyd said: "He doesn't miss very often at all and in those key situations he's as good as anyone in the world.

"We knew through that phase once Jamie Gibson had got the turnover that if we could get some field position and force an error or find a hole, three points would be enough to win."

Saints have picked up nine points from a possible 10 in this season's Champions Cup ahead of December's double-header against Leinster.

And Boyd added: "If we'd have come here and lost those two or three points may or may not make the difference so you just can't afford to put your destiny into the hands of someone else's decisions.

"We've got to be way better than that because if we play like that, we're going to get pasted."