Boyd insists Saints will not be chasing Saracens stars

Saints boss Chris Boyd insists he will not be making moves to sign Saracens players following the announcement that the Barnet-based club will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of the season.

Saracens will be in England's second tier at the start of the 2020/21 campaign after breaching Premiership Rugby's salary cap regulations.

And they still have plenty of squad trimming to do to get back in line with the cap.

But Saints are not going to be sniffing around the likes of England stars Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola.

"I think it is an interesting thought but I suspect that most organisations are very close to where they want to spend their budget," Boyd said.

"Whether their budget and their salary cap is the same thing or not will vary between one and another.

"If you think clubs will suddenly find a pot of gold to take on Saracens players then I would say you are mistaken.

"We are like most clubs who try to manage their budget very closely and there is certainly not £500,000 sitting there waiting for somebody.

"To be honest, we are very happy with our roster.

"We are not complete and I don’t think anybody is complete.

"They have got very good players at Saracens but at the end of the day we have pretty much got the group that we are very happy to work with.

"We are all done but two or three spots for next year."

Saracens won the Premiership last season and have enjoyed a huge amount of success in recent years.

But they will now have to rebuild.

And Boyd said: "I am probably less emotionally connected to it than most because I haven’t been here for a long period of time and seen the might of Saracens.

"At the end of the day, it is hugely unfortunate for their club, for the league and for everybody.

"For me, my job is to get Northampton Saints going as well as I can so I will leave it to the politicians. What will be, will be."