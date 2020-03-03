Boyd insists Saints are not short of confidence ahead of Sixways date

Chris Boyd insists a lack of belief is not the problem for Saints.

The black, green and gold have now surrendered a half-time lead in each of their past three home games.

They are currently on a four-match losing streak in the league ahead of Friday night's trip to Worcester Warriors, who have not won a Premiership game in 2020.

But Boyd says his team, who are now fourth in the table, are not short of confidence ahead of the game at Sixways.

"I don't think it's confidence," Boyd said.

"The sheer fact is that we're missing 12 guys and most of them are pretty key to our machine.

"We've got a combination of younger guys and guys who are less experienced and we're putting them all together.

"They're just five per cent off, and when you're five per cent off, you pay the price."