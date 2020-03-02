Boyd happy with Harry's showing for Saints against Saracens

Chris Boyd says Harry Mallinder was 'one of the few shining lights on a pretty disappointing day' for Saints last weekend.

Mallinder produced a fine performance in the 27-21 Gallagher Premiership defeat to Saracens at Franklin's Gardens.

Having missed the previous week's 57-7 thrashing at Exeter Chiefs due to a minor hamstring injury, Mallinder returned in style.

He set up Saints' opening try for Fraser Dingwall and then added one of his own three minutes later.

Mallinder, who signed a new contract last week, started the game at full-back but switched to fly-half when Dan Biggar was forced off after 20 minutes.

And the 23-year-old continued to look accomplished as he kicked well from the tee and tried to steer the Saints ship.

"I thought Harry played really well," Boyd said.

"It was really nice to see him back and really good to see him playing well.

"I think it will be great for his confidence.

"Parts of his game that are not normally his strength, I thought he was really good in.

"I thought he was one of the few shining lights on a pretty disappointing day."