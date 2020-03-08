Boyd explains Saints' schedule as weekend off beckons

Chris Boyd has outlined how his squad will be spending the week ahead.

Saints do not play next weekend ahead as it is set aside for the Premiership Rugby Cup final, which is between Sale Sharks and Harlequins.

That means the black, green and gold have time to recharge the batteries ahead of the home clash with Wasps on March 21.

And Boyd, who steered his side to a 16-10 win at Worcester Warriors on Friday night, has explained how he plans to get the best out of his squad.

"I've given all the England players the whole week off so George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes have got a week off to get their head out of rugby.

"They will come back the following week on the Monday before we play Wasps, which is our next proper game.

"They need to freshen up.

"The rest of the squad had yesterday, today and Monday off.

"They will do a little bit of work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then they have Friday, Saturday, Sunday off.

"There's a bit of work and play folded up in there."