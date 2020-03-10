Boyd discusses workload of young second row star Coles at Saints

Chris Boyd has explained that Alex Coles was not expected to play anywhere near the level of first-team rugby he has this season.

Instead, this campaign was supposed to be 'a regeneration and development year' for the talented young lock.

But Saints' lengthy list of absences in the second row has pushed Coles into action.

He has become a staple feature of the starting 15 in recent weeks, racking up a huge amount of minutes.

The 22-year-old has started 11 of Saints' 23 matches this season, coming off the bench in a further five.

And boss Boyd said: "Guys like Alex Coles have endured an enormous load for us with Api Ratuniyarawa suspended, Dave Ribbans injured, Alex Moon injured and Courtney (Lawes) away.

"Alex Coles has done a sterling job for us but he's just not as physically capable as those guys so the front-foot ball we need from our big men has just dried up a wee bit and that has a knock-on effect.

"I look forward to the day we're in semi-good shape in our squad again."

Boyd added: "This year for Alex Coles was supposed to be a regeneration and development year.

"He's done a good job at playing but he wasn't supposed to play this year. He was supposed to grow, get nice and big, nice and strong, nice and skillful and play a few Wanderers games and have a few first-team appearances, but he's endured an enormous workload.

"We've got a week off this week and some of the guys like Teimana Harrison, Tom Wood and the two locks, who have played a huge amount of minutes, will have a bit of extra time off."