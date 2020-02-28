Boyd discusses how Saints squad is shaping up for next season

Chris Boyd says Saints are now 'four or five contracts away' from completing their squad for next season.

The club announced four renewals on Wednesday morning, with Harry Mallinder, Tom Collins, Ahsee Tuala and Paul Hill all extending their deals at Franklin's Gardens.

But Saints still have more work to do in the weeks and months to come.

Cobus Reinach will be leaving the club this summer, and so will Mitch Eadie and Ben Franks, who is retiring.

Dylan Hartley and Heinrich Brüssow both retired earlier this season.

And Boyd said: "We're four or five contracts away from finishing our roster.

"Most of that comes organically and internally but there are still a couple of holes we're trying to fill.

"We're happy with 90 per cent of our squad and it's just about finding those last couple of players who are going to make the difference and give us a slightly different picture at times."

Boyd has made it clear that his side require back row reinforcements, with Eadie joining Bristol Bears this summer and Brüssow having already departed.

But he is happy to have made sure key men remain in other positions, with Mallinder, Collins, Tuala and Hill all firm members of the first-team squad.

"Apart from Ace, they're all young guys," Boyd said.

"They're all part of our future and we're delighted all four of them have committed to the club.

"We see an enormous amount of upside in Hilly and Harry Mallinder.

"Obviously TC is moderately experienced and there's a lot left to come from him.

"Ace just gives us real good glue, he's a popular member of the team and he does a really good job for us. He's a mature statesman compared to the others but he forms a very valuable part of our fabric."