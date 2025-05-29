BLAST PREVIEW: Skipper Willey targeting Finals Day as Steelbacks look to go one better

David Willey celebrates caiming a wicket against Worcestershire Rapids in last year's Blast

David Willey admits he would love to lead Northants Steelbacks into action on Vitality Blast Finals Day later this summer - and the road to Edgbaston starts this weekend.

The Steelbacks begin their 2025 campaign on Friday night with a tough-looking trip to Headingley to take on Yorkshire Vikings, before returning home less than 48 hours later to do battle with Leicestershire Foxes at the County Ground on Sunday (June 1).

It is set to be a whirlwind start to the T20 summer that Willey hopes will see his side take at least one step further than 2024, when the Steelbacks were beaten by 17 runs at home by Somerset in the quarter-finals.

Northants did brilliantly to finish second in the North Group and secure that home tie in the last eight, winning their final two group games against Birmingham Bears and Lancashire Lightning, but were left a little hamstrung as overseas batter Matthew Breetzke was unable to play due to international commitments, while Ravi Bopara missed out after breaking a finger.

David Willey walks off after being dismissed in the Blast quarter-final loss against Somerset in September

It proved to be a step too far as a star-studded Somerset side proved too strong, but Willey felt it was still a campaign he and his team could be proud of.

"We played some really good cricket throughout the competition last year," Willey told BBC Northampton. "I talk about building momentum at the right stage, and we did exactly that, but it kind of went wrong from there really.

"We gave a pretty good account of ourselves against a very strong Somerset side, and there were key moments in that game.

"In the field we had an opportunity to catch TKC (Tom Kohler-Cadmore) and missed out on that, and then when I was batting there were a couple of overs where if I could have cleared the ropes three or four times we would have been really close to winning that game.

David Willey in action for Yorkshire Vikings

"That is what it comes down to in knockout games, it is key moments and big moments and being able to win them. So we were disappointed, but there was progression nonetheless.

"I don't think it was necessarily a failure, I think it was a positive step in the direction we are trying to go.

"From where we were in the first year I came back (from Yorkshire), to the progress we made, then a quarter-final would be nice again, preferably at home.

"Then the truth is, with knockout games, you need somebody to have a day out and get the rub of the green, then you get yourself to finals day and that would be great."

A major difference for Willey this season is that he has a new head coach above him, with Darren Lehmann having replaced John Sadler.

The pair have worked together before at Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, and Willey is excited to have been reunited with the Ashes and World Cup-winning coach.

"When Boof was at Superchargers, I think it was in year one of The Hundred, I ended up captaining the side a little bit there," said the former England all-rounder.

"With the natural conversations about the game, we slipped together quite nicely, and that has been no different here.

"We are happy to chew things over, disagree on things, and move forward in a constructive way which I think is really healthy and really good.

"We see the T20 game the same, we want to be positive all the time and squeeze with the ball, and I think we are singing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to this format."

And looking ahead to the opening game against his former team-mates at Yorkshire, Willey said: "We were just going through what we think their side might be, and I think it is a nice start for us in the competition.

"We have to go up there and play well, but I think as a side if we go there and put our best foot forward we can go and turn them over."

They then host the Foxes on Sunday, and Willey added: "If we can get a couple of wins early then it will be a great way to start.

"I don't see the side being too dissimilar to what we had last year, which is nice because everybody just slots back into their role they are familiar with, and it gives us a great chance to start well."

The Steelbacks have been dealt a blow with a season-ending injury to fast bowler Raphy Weatherall, while left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich is also out for at least the next two weeks with a shoulder injury.

Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope will make his Steelbacks debut at Headingley, while Matthew Breetzke is expected to start after arriving in the UK following his Indian Premier League stint with Lucknow Super Giants.