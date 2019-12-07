Biggar knows physical battle is key for Saints against Leinster

Dan Biggar knows Saints must be up for the fight if they are to end Leinster's unbeaten start to the season this afternoon (kick-off 1pm).

The Irish giants come to Franklin's Gardens boasting a record of nine wins from as many matches at the start of the current campaign.

They also won all of their pre-season matches, including a 34-26 success in Northampton on September 12.

And Biggar, who faced Leinster on numerous occasions when he was an Ospreys player, said: "I've seen and played Leinster enough over the years to know that regardless of the time of year or who plays for them, they somehow find a way to win and play well.

"We're expecting a team stacked full of big-game players who have been in these situations when they've got to come away and win.

"We know we're going to have to be on form to stop them and we're going to have to try to stop their momentum.

"We know they will want to play a territory-based game with the nine and 10 they've got.

"They play an exceptionally good kicking game and dealing with the physicality will be a big thing.

"Everything we do in our game, even though we play with a lot of width and we play a lot of fancy stuff, if we lose the physical battle in attack and defence, we tend to lose games anyway or certainly get dragged into a dogfight.

"We need to make sure we dominate that physical battle and that can make life much easier for us when we want to play and in defence."