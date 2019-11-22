Biggar knows how vital Benetton clash is for Saints

Dan Biggar says Saints must beat Benetton if they have any aspirations of progressing past the pool stages in this season's Champions Cup.

Biggar delivered a man-of-the-match display last Sunday, kicking 20 points to help the black, green and gold beat Lyon 25-14 at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints now face a tough test in Treviso, and Biggar knows how difficult it will be to win at Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday afternoon.

"We're fully aware that this week is going to be a huge challenge away from home," Biggar said.

"If we've got any aspirations of getting out of this pool we have to win this week. That's the bottom line.

"It would set us up for games home and away against a powerhouse Leinster side (Saints play Leinster on December 7 and December 14).

"We've got to get through this week and all of a sudden if we could win our home game against Leinster and pick something up over there, we would be in a really good spot."

Benetton showed just how dangerous they can be last weekend as they went toe to toe with Leinster at the RDS Arena.

The Italian outfit eventually lost 33-19 to their Irish opponents, but not before giving them a few scares.

Dean Budd put the finishing touches to a big shove on the back of a lineout during the first period as Benetton showed no fear in Dublin.

And two more tries came after the break for the away side as they pushed Leinster, who reached the final last season and are favourites this time round, all the way.

Benetton have beaten the likes of Scarlets and Edinburgh at Stadio Comunale di Monigo so far this season and their powerful pack is certainly able to land a punch.

And with little time to rest and reflect on last Sunday's win against Lyon, Saints know they will need to step things up even further this weekend.

"It's going to be very difficult," Biggar added.

"It's been stressed early on this week that if we think we can just go there and pick up the points we'll be in for a very rude awakening.

"It's a tough place to play, the crowd get on top of you.

"They've improved hugely over the past three or four years and we're going to have to be even better than we were last weekend if we're going to pick up the win."