​​The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at the turn of the year, and that was music to the ears of County Ground head coach Sadler, who believes Zaib is 'only just starting' to show what he is capable of.

The new contract will see Zaib extend his County career to beyond the 10-year mark, with the High Wycombe-born player having been handed his first-team debut as a 15-year-old way back in 2014.

The player has had to be patient to make his mark as a first-team regular, but he has been featuring more and more, and the 2022 season was something of a landmark one for Zaib, who scored just shy of 900 runs in all competitions.

Saif Zaib scored his first Royal London One Day Cup century for Northants in 2022

He chalked up the second first-class century of his career and he also reached three figures in the Royal London One Day Cup for the first time.

It was in the Vitality T20 Blast that the player shone brightest though, hitting three half-centuries, with a top score of 92, as he amassed 311 runs at an average of 34.55 and with a strike-rate of 151 – figures second only to Australian batting sensation Chris Lynn and Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb.

It all means Zaib's confidence should be sky high going into the 2023 campaign, and Sadler believes the player is more than capable of improving on those stats - and that he knows he will be working as hard as he can to do so.

"It is great for the club, as he was one of the big success stories of last year," said Sadler when asked about Zaib signing his new deal.

Saif Zaib is a dynamic fielder

"He is also a success story of Northants cricket, he has come through the system, he has been around a long time, and you forget that he is actually still a young man.

"He is still learning, he is still developing, but his character is tremendous, he turns up every day loving work, loving his job, and he tries his hardest just to get better every day.

"He wants to learn, he wants to improve, he is very humble, and he is a modern-day cricketer.

"Saif bats, he bowls, he fields and he plays all formats. He’s a brilliant asset for us. He is still a young man, and it is good to tie him down for a little bit longer.

Saif Zaib scored more than 300 T20 Blast runs for the Steelbacks last summer

"He got a bit of recognition and a bit of reward last year for his hard work when he was a late call-up to The Hundred (he joined Northern Superchargers on short-term deal as cover).

"Even though he didn't play, the fact that he is on the radar now of the next level up is great for him.

"It just shows you where he is at in his game, and he is only just starting as far as I am concerned, he is going to keep getting better and better.

"He just loves the game, and the way he goes about his business means he is a coach's delight to be honest."

John Sadler believes Saif Zaib still has a lot to offer as a spin bowler

As well as his ability with bat and ball, Zaib is also an outstanding fielder.

And Sadler added: "He is somebody who can throw with his left hand and right hand. He can field in the deep, he can field in the ring, he is quick and he is agile.

"Saif is the full package and it is great to get him locked in."

