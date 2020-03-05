Big boost for Saints as England ace Ludlam starts at Sixways

Saints have been handed a huge boost for Friday night's game at Worcester Warriors with England allowing Lewis Ludlam to return to his club.

Ludlam will line up in the seven shirt after England opted not to pick him for their game against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Courtney Lawes is the only Saints player selected by Eddie Jones for the Six Nations showdown.

That means Ludlam can line up alongside Tom Wood and Teimana Harrison in the back row at Sixways on Friday.

Alex Coles and Lewis Bean continue their partnership in the second row, with Api Ratuniyarawa serving the final game of his four-week suspension.

David Ribbans and Alex Moon remain sidelined due to injury.

Mike Haywood returns at hooker after being rested last week in the only other change to the pack that started against Saracens.

James Grayson has recovered from concussion and will start at fly-half in place of Dan Biggar, who is with Wales.

Rory Hutchinson will start at outside centre as he is not needed by Scotland this weekend.

Andy Symons starts at 12, while Tom Collins returns on the wing.

Jamie Gibson (ankle), Ribbans (ankle), Piers Francis (concussion), Ratuniyarawa (suspension), Ollie Sleightholme (hamstring), Moon (knee), Ehren Painter (calf), Alex Waller (achilles), and Matt Proctor (chest) are on the lengthy list of absentees.

Saints: Mallinder; Collins, Hutchinson, Symons, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; van Wyk, Haywood, Hill; Coles, Bean; Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, B Franks, O Franks, Glynn, Tonks, Taylor, Dingwall, Tuala.