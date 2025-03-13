Big boost for Northants as Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal makes County Ground return

Yuzvendra Chahal was a big hit in his four-match stint with Northants at the end of last season

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is returning to Northants.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old was a big hit in his short stay at the County Ground at the back end of last summer, claiming 19 wickets in just four matches and playing a huge role in Northants claiming back-to-back Championship Division Two wins in September.

He snared two five-wickets hauls and a career-best first-class match haul of nine for 99 against Derbyshire, claiming a wicket every 38 balls bowled in his first stint in English cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chahal has agreed to return to Wantage Road, and will this time be with the club for more than three months from June until the end of the season, and is set to play both Rothesay County Championship and Metro Bank One Day Cup cricket.

His first game is scheduled to be the four-day clash against Middlesex that starts on June 22.

Chahal, who has played 72 one day internationals and 80 T20 internationals for India, claiming more than 200 wickets, is looking forward to returning to Northampton, and in particular to once again meeting up with his old team-mates.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season so I’m very happy to be coming back.” said Chahal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again.

“We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season so hopefully we’re able to replicate that and big up some victories.”

Chahal is currently preparing to play in the 2025 Indian Premier League, having made the switch to Punjab Kings after being released by Rajasthan Royals.

He last played international cricket for India in August, 2023.