Bears skipper Davies says Steelbacks pace ace Scrimshaw was the difference

Skipper Alex Davies felt George Scrimshaw's bowling spell was the difference between the sides as Northants Steelbacks saw off Birmingham Bears by 10 runs at the County Ground - admitting his side 'didn't have many answers for him'.

Scrimshaw led the fightback for Northants as they battled their way back into a game that looked to be slipping away from them.

Pace bowler Scrimshaw was introduced to the fray in the 10th over with the Bears cruising at 87 for one and with Dan Mousley and Tom Latham both dominating the bowling.

But he struck in his first over, having Latham caught by Saif Zaib on the boundary, and then also claimed the wicket of T20 danger man Sam Hain in his second to start the wobble that eventually saw the Bears slide from 139 for three for 174 for eight.

Scrimshaw ended with excellent figures of two for 25 from his four overs, and Davies felt his spell between the 10th and 15th overs was key to the Northants win.

“We were in the hunt all the way," said Davies. "The rate was sort of nines, 10s throughout, and we were in full control while Mouse and Tom Latham were going, and I think Tom was very unlucky to pick a fielder out there.

"But I also think credit has to go to George Scrimshaw as he bowled a lovely spell.

"He bowled with pace on a pitch that was offering quite a lot of bounce. He cracked it in halfway down, and we didn't have many answers for him."

As was the case in the five-wicket win over Leicestershire Foxes, the match was played on a green-tinged wicket, and Davies feels Northants are playing to their strengths - something he has no issue with, accepting it's down to oppositions to deal with it.

“There was a lot of grass on the wicket," said Davies. "There was a lot of patchy grass, so the bounce was quite steep, with a couple of dismissals sort of hitting the splice of the bat and going straight up.

"But Northants have found a template at home that they're sticking with.

"They sticking to their strengths, leaving a bit of grass on it that helps Sando (Ben Sanderson) and David Willey up top, and the bounce through the middle helps bowlers like George Scrimshaw.

"We knew that was the case, we just didn't have the skill to deal with it at the time.

"We'll dust ourselves down, but I think the positive there is we're only 10 runs short.

"That's one big over in the middle that we either take one of their spinners down, or we get George Scrimshaw away for a couple and we win with an over to spare.

"But the margins are small, and we came out the wrong end in this one.”

