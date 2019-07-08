Bavuma 'emotional' after starring for Northants on opening day

Temba Bavuma was 'quite emotional' after hitting his first century for Northants on Sunday.

Bavuma racked up 103 from 126 deliveries, including 13 fours and three sixes, as the County made a strong start to their match against Lancashire in Northampton.

Northants finished the day on 334 for five, with Ricardo Vasconcelos making 77 and Adam Rossington unbeaten on 76.

It means David Ripley's men have built on their first Specsavers County Championship Division Two victory of the season, at Sussex last week.

And Bavuma was delighted to play his part.

“It’s been a tough time so far and you always want to score heavily and I haven’t done that so to do that here is quite emotional," said the South Africa Test star.

“Adam (Rossington) and I just wanted to take us deep into the afternoon, get the bowlers coming back for their third spells and let the sun bake them.

"We got the partnership going and never allowed them to settle.

“I’m not sure what got into me when I hit those two sixes, it wasn’t the plan.

"I was in a mode of trying to score but I don’t think I’ll be trying that again.”

Lancashire started the game second in the standings, 42 points ahead of fifth-placed Northants.

And Lancashire bowler Graham Onions, who took three for 66, said: “It was certainly a battling day.

"In the first session we didn’t get our rewards and then they played nicely so we certainly have to turn it around on Monday.

“Bavuma and Rossington battled hard for their team and put a lovely partnership together so credit to them.

“Our bowlers are a bit sore from the hard work we put in last week against Durham but it’s up to us to fight back and then we need our batsmen to deliver.”