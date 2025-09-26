Batting coach Smith says Northants 'have to stand up' or face heavy Foxes defeat

Northants batting coach Greg Smith

Batting coach Greg Smith admitted Northants have been totally outplayed in the first two days of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Leicestershire - and has told the players they have ‘to stand up' if they are to avoid a heavy defeat.

Northants go into day three in big trouble, with the Foxes on 86 for two in their second innings, which is a lead of 326 after the County batters were once again skittled for a below-par score, this time 189 in just 57.2 overs.

Not for the first time, Saif Zaib was the one shining light, hitting 62 from 75 balls, but it was a familiar tale as he received scant support, with Northants collapsing after a promising start at 84 for one, losing their final four wickets for seven runs in five overs.

“We've been outplayed both days and it’s been very disappointing," said Smith, who has been batting coach at the County Ground for the past two seasons.

"Guys are hurting, and we’re kind of just not saying too many words now. I think there'll be a big review at the end of the season, but it's disappointing.

“I think we don't build enough pressure with the ball for long enough periods. We saw what they did, and that's why they are where they are.

"They go two, three an over and then create some chances and the scoreboard’s never going anywhere. And I think we don't do that with the ball.

“With the bat, we saw glimpses again. Arush Buchake on debut played nicely (he made 35 from 79 balls) and we were 60 for one at lunch, and then 80 for two.

"Good teams then move on from that position, and one of those partnerships is going to get a 100 partnership, and all of a sudden it's 180 for two and you’re not far from being 300, but we don't do that.

"So those are the things we've got to learn, we've got to get better at.

"Guys are going to have to come back in the winter and put egos aside, leave them at the front door and come back and know that they've got work to do, because we're not as good as we should be to compete at this level."

Discussing the team's issues this season with the bat, Smith added: "With the bat we start things nicely, and then we just capitulate.

"We just don't absorb pressure for long enough, and in first-class cricket, that's the name of the game.

"You've got to absorb pressure at times and then know when to push the pedal and score quickly, and I think we kind of get stuck in between not showing what to do.

"We can only tell them what to do, we can't do it for them.

"Yes, the skill levels have to improve, and I think they've realised that now. But there's also a mind shift and a mindset they've got that has to change within our group, which will change."

Smith did have praise for Zaib, who has now scored 1,367 runs in first-class cricket this season, at an average of 65.09, with his half-century on Thursday his sixth of the summer, to go with six centuries.

The next best batter in terms of runs scored is Luke Procter, way back on 787, and Smith said: "Saif has been brilliant. He actually just came to me and said 'sorry', and I was like, don't be sorry.

"I asked him what he was going to do at tea, how he was going to approach it. And he said, look, I'm trying to bat with Scrim (George Scrimshaw), and he was just going to stick with him.

"I think he then just had a bit of a rush of blood and got a bit frustrated at hitting a couple of fielders. And that happens when you’re batting with the tail all the time.

"He's been a lone ranger in a pretty poor season if we’re honest, he's been fabulous."

Zaib will more than likely have to produce again in the second innings if Northants are going to get anywhere near whatever total the Foxes set them.

But Smith says the rest of the batters have step up and produce the goods as well.

"We’re definitely going to be set something, and I think it's up to the players to stand up and not just think it's another day,” said Smith. "If they think that, we’ll be finished on Friday.

"But hopefully they stand up and show the capabilities they have because there's a lot of talent in that room, but it’s probably talent that they're probably doubting a little bit.

"As a coaching staff, we don't doubt them, they’re very good players with a lot of talent.

"It's just about changing that mindset and the self-belief that they can do it on what is still a very good wicket, which Leicestershire have proved.

"They’re 86 for two now, so it's still a very good wicket, it's not a 180 wicket.

"It was a 400 wicket which is what they got, and it's still a good wicket now, so I reckon we could chase anything from 400, so we'll see how we go.”

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore