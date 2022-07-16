Batter Rickelton extends Northamptonshire stay

Ryan Rickelton will play in the next two Championship matches for Northamptonshire

The 26-year-old was initially brought in to play in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One matches with Warwickshire and Kent, and he will not be staying on for the upcoming games against Lancashire and Gloucestershire.

Rickleton, who can also keep wicket, has enjoyed a sensational start to his Northants career, hitting two centuries and scoring 295 runs in total at an average of 73.75.

His 133 in the second innings against Kent was crucial to John Sadler’s team claiming their first red ball win of the season.

He will play the next two fixtures as the second overseas player in the County ranks, with New Zealand opener Will Young also returning to Wantage Road after his stint with the Black Caps.

Rickelton is part of the South Africa squad that will play a three-match Test series against England, starting in mid-August.