Bath 22 Northampton Saints 13: Tom Vickers' player ratings Saints suffered their first defeat of the Gallagher Premiership season at Bath on Saturday. Here's how we rated the players at The Rec... 1. Ben Franks Saw yellow during a difficult second half for Saints, but he made a huge amount of tackles, racking up a total of 16 without missing a single one... 5.5 2. Mike Haywood Has been in good form since returning after a lengthy lay-off, but this was not an easy day, despite the fact he gave it his all... 5 3. Ehren Painter Another experience for the prop as he came up against tough opposition and failed to find favour with referee Ian Tempest... 5 4. David Ribbans Has the power to match most packs and tried to take the fight to Bath, but they fought fire with fire... 6