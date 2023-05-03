Aussie quick Jordan Buckingham 'ready to go' after making Northants move

Jordan Buckingham claimed six wickets on his debut for Australia A last month

The 23-year-old was on Tuesday announced as the County's third Australian import so far this season, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal that will see him play in the next three LV= Insurance County Championship matches.

The South Australian pace bowler is set to make his debut for the County against Somerset at Taunton on Thursday, and will be then also be available for the home date with Nottinghamshire (May 11) and the trip to Ageas Bowl to take on Hampshire (May 18).

Northants had originally signed fellow Australian quick Lance Morris for the upcoming three-match block, but a back injury to the Western Australian put paid to that, and Sadler and those behind the scenes at Wantage Road had to move quickly for a replacement.

Jordan Buckingham has only played seven first-class matches in his career

They have opted for Buckingham, who may only played seven first-class matches in his career to date having made his senior debut 14 months ago, but who has already played for Australia A, claiming a career-best six for 58 on debut against New Zealand A a matter of weeks ago.

Sadler has been instantly impressed with what he has seen from Buckingham, and revealed that he is also a player the club has done a bit of homework on as well.

"Jordan is slightly unknown in these parts," admitted the head coach. "He is a young lad who has done well for South Australia, and has also played for Australia A and done well for them.

"So he is on Cricket Australia's radar, and he was excited to come over.

Jordan Buckingham has signed a three-match deal at Northants

"He was free and available, he said his body was good, and he wanted to join us although again it is quite a quick turnaround after losing Lance.

"That was a blow, but we are pleased to get Jordan in. He seems a good lad, he was really keen and jumped on a plane, and within a couple of days he was here.

"He is match-fit and is ready to go. He has had a good rest, he has had a good bowl on Tuesday, he'll have another one on Wednesday and then be good to go on Thursday."

When asked what sort of bowler the club's new recruit is, Sadler said: "He is pretty similar to Chris Tremain I suppose (who played the first three matches of the season).

Northants head coach John Sadler

"He is somebody who bowls that slightly fuller length and challenges the stumps.

"He has that yard of pace, and he is quite skilful with it hitting the seam, and he challenges both sides of the bat.

"I know he has a great attitude, and I know he will keep running in.

"The Australian coaches think quite highly of him, and so do Sam Whiteman and Chris Tremain, who both gave him a good rap here when I chatted to them about him."So I have some good inside knowledge on him, and he should be good."

With Chris Lynn and AJ Tye signed up as the overseas players for the Blast, and Sam Whiteman and Tremain already having featured in red ball cricket, Buckingham is Aussie signing number five for Northants in 2023.

So is that a deliberate move by the club and Sadler? Well, that's a bit of a yes and no answer.

"There is a bit of a theme building isn't there?", admitted the head coach.

"Every Aussie we have had here so far, their attitude has been great, they work hard, the play the game right way, and they are also very skilful.

"I think it has been heightened this time because there have been such quick turnarounds, certainly with Chris and Jordan, and with the visa situation anybody brought in had to be a New Zealander or Australian really.