Aussie bowler Harry Conway signs up for four-match stint at Northants
The 32-year-old right-armer has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him play four red-ball matches in May.
Conway’s debut is set to be the clash with Leicestershire at Grace Road on May 2, and he will then be available for home matches against Lancashire (May 9) and Gloucestershire (May 23) as well as the trip to Cardiff to play Glamorgan on May 16.
Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in, Conway carries a big threat with his pace and bounce, and the player is thrilled to be heading for Wantage Road.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity to come over and try and win games for an awesome County,” said Conway.
“The team is full of young talent, and I can’t wait to play under an international standard coach in Darren Lehmann.”
During his career to date, Conway has represented Australia Under-19s, Adelaide Strikers and New South Wales, and now plays his cricket for South Australia after a switch in 2022.
In first-class cricket career, Conway has claimed 119 wickets, including best match figures of 10 for 56 against Queensland.
He has taken his wickets at an average of 28.86, with an impressive economy rate of 2.65. His strike-rate is a wicket every 65 balls bowled.
Lehmann believes that the arrival of Conway in May will be a lift to the team and bolster the Northants attack in a key part of the season.
“Harry perfectly fits the mould of English conditions and will hopefully help us get off to a positive start,” said the head coach.
“The experience that he brings will be invaluable, especially on the wickets that we’ll play on early in the season.”
As it stands, Conway is the County’s only overseas signing for the opening block of seven Championship matches, as South African batter Mattew Breetzke will not be joining up after he was snapped up by the Lucknow Super Giants to play in the Indian Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.