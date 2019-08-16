Api days for Saints lock Ratuniyarawa as he receives World Cup call-up

Saints lock Api Ratuniyarawa is going to the World Cup in Japan after being named in the Fiji squad.

It will be the 33-year-old’s second appearance at the tournament after playing two matches against England and Uruguay in 2015.

Fiji head coach John McKee said: “I wish the players selected well and remind them of the responsibility they must take on in representing Fiji in a Rugby World Cup.

“With 35 days until our opening match against the Wallabies, now is the time to step our preparation up in the final phase to ensure we put ourselves in the best position to achieve our performance goals at RWC.

“With selection made, players can focus completely on their preparation for RWC and being the best they can be for the team and for Fiji.

“This is an exciting time for these men who have been selected for the Flying Fijians heading to RWC in Japan.

"They must not let this opportunity to do something special for Fiji slip by.”

Fiji play their final warm-up match against Tonga on August 31 at Eden Park, before reassembling in Nadi for a week’s camp and flying out to Japan on September 6.

Fiji Rugby World Cup squad

Loosehead props

Campese Ma’afu

Eroni Mawi

Peni Ravai

Hookers

Mesulame Dolokoto

Samuel Matavesi

Ratu Vere Vugakoto

Tighthead props

Lee-Roy Atalifo

Manasa Saulo

Kalivati Tawake

Locks

Tevita Cavubati

Leone Nakarawa

Api Ratuniyarawa

Tevita Ratuva

Loose forwards

Semi Kunatani

Viliame Mata

Mosese Voka

Dominiko Waqaniburotu

Peceli Yato

Half-backs

Frank Lomani

Nikola Matawalu

Henry Seniloli

Inside Backs

Levani Botia

Jale Vatubua

Ben Volavola

Outside Backs

Vereniki Goneva

Filipo Nakosi

Waisea Nayacalevu

Semi Radradra

Josua Tuisova

Utility Backs

Joshua Matavesi

Alivereti Veitokani

Full-back

Kini Murimurivalu

Fiji World Cup fixtures

Fiji vs Australia (September 21, Sapporo Drome, Sapporo, Japan)

Fiji vs Uruguay (September 25, Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, Iwate Prefecture, Kamaishi City)

Fiji vs Georgia (October 3, Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Osaka Prefecture, Higashiosaka City)

Fiji vs Wales (October 9, Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture)