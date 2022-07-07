Another roaring success in Taekwondo championships for Daventry Tigers

There’s no stopping Taekwondo students from Daventry and Woodford Halse.

Students joined nearly 600 competitors to battle in the recent Midlands Championships held in Kettering.

Once again there were some stella performances from local martial artists, bringing back an impressive haul of 25 Gold, 14 Silver and 18 Bronze medals.

Instructor Mark Robson, a fourth degree black belt, who has been training in Tae Kwon-do since 2006, said: “Particularly impressive hauls came from the ‘golden’ Yildirim family, with Black Belt, Selina, winning Gold in Team Patterns, Red Belt Alara winning Gold in Peewee Girls Individual Sparring, Silver in Individual Patterns, Gold in Team Patterns and Gold in Tag Team Sparring,

“Red Belt Derin won Gold in Individual Patterns and Gold in Individual Sparring and Blue Belt mum, Laura, bringing home a Silver in Team Patterns.”

Bronwyn Harrison of Daventry won her first regional Gold in the Girls Red Belt Lightweight Individual Sparring event and added Silver in Team Patterns and Gold in Tag Team Sparringlater.

William O’Toole’s debut in the Black Belt Men’s Lightweight Division proved a Golden one and he later added Gold in the adult Team Patterns with Mabelle Gwilliam and Ashley Kelly. The Carpenter sisters, Chloe and Amelia, took impressive Gold and Silver respectively in the Blue and Green Belt Individual Patterns and each also added Bronzes in Team Patterns to the tally.

Woodford’s Gina Burgess took Gold in the Ladies’ Red Belt Individual Patterns and later added Gold in the Team Patterns with Charlotte Easom and Daryl Dunkley, who also took Gold in the Men’s Blue Belt Individual Patterns, and a Silver in the Men’s Welterweight Individual Sparring.

Mark added: “A notably impressive milestone was reached by Daventry’s seemingly untouchable team ‘In Synch’: Lauren Hughes, Selina Yildirim and Emily Easom, who took Gold in the Girls Black Belt Synchronised Team Patterns event, extending their run of Golds in all Regional and National Tournaments to four years without loss.”

Have you got a story for the Daventry Express about your sports group or club? Has your child done well in a sport or hobby? Send us details, along with pictures, to [email protected]

1. Golden girl Chloe Carpenter Gold in Patterns. Photo: Gusher Photo Sales

2. Chloe's win Chloe Carpenter Gold in Patterns (centre). Photo: Gusher Photo Sales

3. Talented trio Golden Team William O'Toole, Mabelle Gwilliam and Ashley Kelly Photo: Gusher Photo Sales

4. Bronwyn in action Bronwyn Harrison fights for Gold Photo: Gusher Photo Sales