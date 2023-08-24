There have been rumours circulating for many weeks that the 28-year-old would be leaving Wantage Road, and the news was confirmed on Thursday morning.

Taylor joined Northants from Leicestershire at the back end of the 2020 season, and has decided to seek pastures new having turned down the offer of a new contract earlier this year.

He has signed a four-year deal with Worcestershire.

Tom Taylor is leaving Northamptonshire at the end of the season to join Worcestershire (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s disappointing Tom has chosen to move on,” admitted Northants chief executive Ray Payne.

“I’d like to thank Tom for his efforts over the past three years and wish him well for the next stages of his career.”

In all, Taylor has made 96 appearances for Northants across all formats.

He has been a key player in all competitions, and was one of the star men in the recent Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign, scoring his first two centuries for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor will remain at the club until the end of his contract, and will be available for selection for the County's final four LV= Insurance County Championship Division One fixtures before making the move to Worcestershire in the winter.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the club for their support over the last three years - the fans, the coaches and especially all the players,” said Taylor, who started his career at Derbyshire.

“I’m still fully focused on giving it my all and finishing the year strongly for the club.

"However I feel now is the right time in my career to move on and I’m excited to be joining Worcestershire from 2024.”

The Pears are currently second in the County Championship Division Two table, and look well placed for promotion to the top flight for next season.