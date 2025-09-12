‘All bases covered’ as Lehmann names unchanged Steelbacks squad for Finals Day

Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope could have a key Finals Day role to play for Northants Steelbacks

Darren Lehmann believes Northants Steelbacks have 'got all bases covered' as they head into the Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The head coach has been handed a blow with the news that South African batter Matt Breetzke is unavailable 'for personal reasons', but is still very upbeat about his side's chances ahead of their date with Hampshire Hawks.

Particularly as the team go into the semi-final showdown off the back of seeing off Surrey in their own backyard to book their trip to Birmingham.

Lehmann has named a 15-man squad for Finals Day, which is unchanged from that memorable trip to the Oval last Wednesday.

The Steelbacks got a feel of things as they trained at Edgbaston on Friday morning, and as they are playing the second semi-final will also be able to assess pitch conditions as Lancashire Lightning take on Somerset in the first match.

Lehmann still has two overseas players at his disposal in New Zealand batter Tim Robinson and Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, and he said: "We think we've got every base covered, especially with Pope if it starts to spin big.

"So, we'll have to look at the make-up of our side, and I think the weather is supposed to be pretty good now, so that's a pleasing thing because you want a great crowd and you want an entertaining day.

"It's a fun day and I'm looking forward to it as I have never been involved before.

"I know the lads are looking forward to it, there was all that back chat at the end of play and all that sort of stuff and we're just trying to keep a lid on that.

"It's another game of cricket, lads, we just got to play as well as we can."

And he added: "We'll be playing the same side pretty much that we played in the quarter-final, and that was a great game.

"We are going to have to play well, and we know there are going to have to be some X factors there that can get you across the line, but if we keep doing the team things we have been doing then we will be alright.

"This is a fantastic place to play cricket, the Hollies Stand will be in full voice and hopefully we will be good enough to get in the final and then see how we go."

Hampshire have also been dealt a blow as they will be without Australian all-rounder Hilton Cartwright who has been recalled home to prepare for the domestic season with Western Australia.

He is replaced in the squad by South Africa spinning all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin, who played in three South Group games, while also returning to Hawks fold is fast bowler Sonny Baker, who endured a torrid time on his debut for England in the first One Day International last week.

Going the other way is left-arm spinner Lian Dawson, who is part of the England squad for the current T20 International series against South Africa.

Former Steelbacks batter Chris Lynn will open the batting for the Hawks, alongside Toby Albert, who is the second highest run scorer in this season's competition. Skipper and T20 specialist James Vince is pencilled into bat at three.

Steelbacks squad for Finals Day: David Willey (c), George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Liam Guthrie, Lewis McManus, Lloyd Pope, Luke Procter, Tim Robinson, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Stuart van der Merwe, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib

Hampshire squad for Finals Day: James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Toby Albert, Ben Mayes, Sonny Baker, Andrew Neal, Scott Currie, Ali Orr, Bjorn Fortuin, Tom Prest, James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Benny Howell, Chris Wood