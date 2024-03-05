16-year-old Jaiden Woolgrove from Daventry wins British Bench Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an inspiring display of determination and strength, 16-year-old Jaiden Woolgrove emerged victorious at the British Bench Nationals on March 2, 2024. Competing in the under 18 and 83kg categories, Woolgrove wowed the crowd with his extraordinary performance, performing a bench press of 140 kg/309 lbs.

What makes Woolgrove's achievement even more remarkable is the fact that he has only been powerlifting for a year and a half. His meteoric rise in the powerlifting scene speaks volumes about his commitment, work ethic and raw talent.

Woolgrove trains at Lionz Den Fitness Daventry. His dedication to his craft took him to the pinnacle of success at such a young age.

Jaiden Bench pressing 140kg/309lbs