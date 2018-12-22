Opposition view: Solomons defends Te'o omission after Saints smash Worcester

Worcester Warriors boss Alan Solomons defended his decision to leave centre Ben Te'o in the stands as his side were brushed aside by Saints at Sixways on Friday night.

The 32-6 victory for Chris Boyd's team saw them move up to sixth in a tight Gallagher Premiership table as fly-half Dan Biggar scored 20 points and Cobus Reinach and Luther Burrell crossed for intercept tries.

Worcester and England centre Te'o watched on from the sidelines, but his absence was bizarre given the hosts struggled to go forward in what was on the whole a poor performance.

Solomons said: "Ben is fine, we just need to bleed him back in. It's not his fault, but through injuries he's played only 29 minutes for us all season.

"He's played more for England than he has for us, but he will definitely play against Saracens next week. The result was not what we were looking for and we started poorly.

"But I thought the key moment was when we were pushing for a try and they got the first intercept. That was a 14-point turnaround and we struggled at the breakdown.

"We are disappointed not to put in a good performance, but the Premiership is a marathon not a sprint and there is still a long way to go."