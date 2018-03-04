'Only way is up', says Northampton boxer Cameron after sixth successive win

Chantelle Cameron produced another dominant display as she successfully defended her IBO lightweight title at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The Northampton boxer claimed a unanimous decision win after a comprehensive 10-round showing against France's Myriam Dellal.



Cameron, who trains at Far Cotton ABC and the McGuigan gym in London, has now been victorious in all six of her bouts since turning professional.



And she took to Instagram after the impressive win against Dellal.



"First time I’ve done the full 10 rounds and learnt a lot in this fight," Cameron wrote. "All credit to my opponent she was very tough and took some big punches.



"Massive thank you to my team @cyclonepromo @mcguigansgym @shanemcguigan & Barry Mcguigan for bringing the best out of me & giving me opportunities like these.



"The only way is up & I want all of the world title belts."