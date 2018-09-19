Northants still confident of claiming a win at Gloucestershire

Northants skipper Alex Wakely still believes Northants can force a win at Gloucestershire in the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.

Bad weather curtailed the second day of action, with the County having been bowled out for 173 to earn a useful first-innings lead of 48.

Adam Rossington top scored with 43, linking up with Richard Levi (30) to put Northants in a position of power.

The forecast for day three is not good, but Wakely remains hopeful that his team can finish the job.

"It's not been the best wicket, but it is getting slightly easier as it dries out," Wakely said.

"The damage was done on the first day, but there are now chunks out of the wicket and, when it dries out, there will be more uneven bounce.

"That small lead could be crucial. We would have liked to have made it a bit more, but there was always going to be a ball with your name on it the longer you hung around.

"We tried to be positive, run hard and put the pressure back on the opposition.

"Rossington and Levi played particularly well, because Gloucestershire were on top when they came together. They decided to be positive and play their shots and it came off.

"We might have the slight advantage as things stand.

"The forecast is not great, but there may still be a result on the final day if the wicket stays the way it is."

Gloucestershire seam bowler Craig Miles, who claimed figures of three for 52, said: "That partnership between Adam Rossington and Richard Levi enabled them to get away from us a little bit. They committed to their shots and played positively.

"But we tried to hang in there and the lead is not too big. A good session in the morning and it's a level game.

"If we can bat well for the first two hours, we can put ourselves back in a good position in the game.

"I feel I'm bowling quite well at the moment and (David) Payne hit good areas, swung the ball and found the edges.

"I thought we were backed up well by the other bowlers and it was another good team effort."