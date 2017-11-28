Northants start T20 campaign with Leicestershire clash

Northants will begin their 2018 NatWest T20 Blast campaign at home to Leicestershire Foxes.

The fixture at the County Ground will take place on Wednesday, July 4 (6.30pm).



And the Steelbacks' second game in the competition will also be at home, as they take on champions Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Friday, July 6.



The first away encounter will come two days later, at Old Trafford, as the Steelbacks square up to Lancashire Lightning.



David Ripley's men must also travel to Worcestershire Rapids, Birmingham Bears, Durham Jets, Yorkshire Vikings, Derbyshire Falcons and Leicestershire.



The away game against the Foxes will be the Steelbacks' final match of the group stages and will take place on Friday, August 17.



The top four in each of the north and south groups will again qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be played on four consecutive evenings from August 23 to 26.



Finals Day will take place later than ever, on September 15, to avoid a clash with England's Test series against India.



Northants' NatWest T20 Blast fixtures for 2018...

Wednesday, July 4: Leicestershire Foxes (h), 6.30pm

Friday, July 6: Nottinghamshire Outlaws (h), 6.30pm

Sunday, July 8: Lancashire Lightning (a), 2.30pm

Friday, July 13: Worcestershire Rapids (a), 5.30pm

Thursday, July 19: Derbyshire Falcons (h), 6.30pm

Friday, July 20: Birmingham Bears (a), 6.30pm

Friday, July 27: Worcestershire Rapids (h), 6.30pm

Thursday, August 2: Durham Jets (a), 6.30pm

Friday, August 3: Yorkshire Vikings (a), 6.30pm

Sunday, August 5: Birmingham Bears (h), 2.30pm

Wednesday, August 8: Derbyshire Falcons (a), 6.30pm

Friday, August 10: Durham Jets (h), 6.30pm

Thursday, August 16: Yorkshire Vikings (h), 6.30pm

Friday, August 17: Leicestershire Foxes (a), 6.30pm

Quarter-finals: August 23-26

Finals Day: Saturday, September 15