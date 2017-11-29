Northants start Championship season with trip to Lord's

Northants face a tricky start to the Specsavers County Championship Division Two season, with a trip to Lord's first up.

The County will clash with Middlesex on Friday, April 13, and a home game against the other side relegated from division one, Warwickshire, will follow a week later.

David Ripley's men will then host Durham beforre welcoming Pakistan to Wantage Road on Friday, May 4 for a four-day match before the tourists' two Tests against England.

Northamptonshire, who will face a day-night home match against Gloucestershire on Wednesday, June 20, then face Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Friday, May 11 before a window for Royal London One-Day Cup group games.

The 50-over campaign starts at home against Leicestershire Foxes on Thursday, May 17, with subsequent home fixtures in the North Group against Lancashire Lightning (Wednesday May 23), Durham Jets (Sunday, May 27) and Derbyshire Falcons (Friday, June 1).

Northants' County Championship Division Two fixtures for 2018...

Friday, April 13: Middlesex (a)

Friday, April 20: Warwickshire (h)

Friday, April 27: Durham (h)

Friday, May 11: Warwickshire (a)

Saturday, June 9: Leicestershire (h)

Wednesday, June 20: Gloucestershire (h)

Monday, June 25: Glamorgan (a)

Sunday, August 19: Middlesex (h)

Wednesday, August 29: Durham (a)

Tuesday, September 4: Kent (a)

Monday, September 10: Derbyshire (h)

Tuesday, September 18: Gloucestershire (a)

Monday, September 24: Sussex (h)

Northants' Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures for 2018...

Thursday, May 17: Leicestershire (h)

Sunday, May 20: Nottinghamshire (a)

Wednesday, May 23: Lancashire Lightning (h)

Sunday, May 27: Durham (h)

Wednesday, May 30: Warwickshire (a)

Friday, June 1: Derbyshire Falcons (h)

Sunday, June 3: Worcestershire Rapids (a)

Thursday, June 7: Yorkshire Vikings (a)

Play-offs: Thursday, June 14

Semi-final one: Sunday, June 17

Semi-final two: Monday, June 18

Final: Saturday, June 30