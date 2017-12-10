Northants star Duckett is fined, suspended and given written warning by England Lions

Northants batsman Ben Duckett is to remain with the England Lions tour of Australia, but will play no further part in any remaining matches and has received a final written warning over his conduct.

The 23-year-old batsman also faces the maximum fine 'allowable for an England Lions player' to complete his punishment for pouring beer over Test star James Anderson in a Perth bar.

Lions opener Duckett was left out of England's two-day match against a Cricket Australia XI on Saturday after it emerged he had doused England's all-time leading wicket-taker in a late-night prank.

The fine imposed on Duckett is around £1500, it is understood.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night when the Ashes tourists returned to the same bar in which Jonny Bairstow delivered his 'head-butt' greeting for Australia opener Cameron Bancroft at the start of their tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Duckett's punishment in a brief statement on Sunday.

It read: "Following a disciplinary hearing with England Lions player Ben Duckett, ECB can confirm the following measures have been placed on the player.

* Fined the maximum allowable amount for an England Lions player.

* Suspended from playing for the rest of the current Lions Australian training camp.

* Issued with a final written warning in respect of his conduct as an England player.

"Duckett will remain with the England Lions party in Australia and will return to England at the end of the camp on December 17."

Duckett has therefore foregone the opportunity not just to play for a full England team this weekend, in a match which was drawn, but also their remaining Twenty20 fixtures - scheduled to start against Big Bash team Perth Scorchers on Monday.