Northants snap up South African wicketkeeper

Northants have signed South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos
Northants have signed South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos
Share this article

Northants have signed South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos.

The 20-year-old will arrive for the start of the club's Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, which begins with a home fixture against Leicestershire Foxes on May 17.

Vasconcelos has enjoyed an impressive start to his professional career, having made his T20 debut for Boland in September 2017.

A safe pair of hands behind the wicket, he is also effective with the bat, notching two centuries and three half-centuries in only 10 first-class matches.

Vasconcelos has also impressed in his 15 List A matches, securing 14 catches and two stumpings, while also batting with an average of 26.40.

And the youngster, who will also hope to play a part for Northants in the Vitality T20 Blast team, can't wait to get started at the County.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to represent Northants - it is a massive opportunity that I hope to grab with both hands," Vasconcelos said.

“I am looking forward to work with and learn from some of the more experienced players so that I can accelerate my growth as a player as quickly as possible.

"I am also eager to try to contribute as much as I can to the team's success.”

Northants head coach David Ripley said: "He’s a young, hungry cricketer who’s able to provide wicketkeeper cover and push the guys for batting spots.

"It’s great to have him on board."