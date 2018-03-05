Northants snap up South African wicketkeeper

Northants have signed South African wicketkeeper Ricardo Vasconcelos.

The 20-year-old will arrive for the start of the club's Royal London One-Day Cup campaign, which begins with a home fixture against Leicestershire Foxes on May 17.

Vasconcelos has enjoyed an impressive start to his professional career, having made his T20 debut for Boland in September 2017.

A safe pair of hands behind the wicket, he is also effective with the bat, notching two centuries and three half-centuries in only 10 first-class matches.

Vasconcelos has also impressed in his 15 List A matches, securing 14 catches and two stumpings, while also batting with an average of 26.40.

And the youngster, who will also hope to play a part for Northants in the Vitality T20 Blast team, can't wait to get started at the County.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to represent Northants - it is a massive opportunity that I hope to grab with both hands," Vasconcelos said.

“I am looking forward to work with and learn from some of the more experienced players so that I can accelerate my growth as a player as quickly as possible.

"I am also eager to try to contribute as much as I can to the team's success.”

Northants head coach David Ripley said: "He’s a young, hungry cricketer who’s able to provide wicketkeeper cover and push the guys for batting spots.

"It’s great to have him on board."