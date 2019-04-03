Northants snap up Nottinghamshire bowler on loan

Pace bowler Luke Wood has joined Northants on loan from Nottinghamshire for the start of the Specsavers County Championship season.

The 23-year-old left-armer will be available for the first two fixtures of the season, at home to Middlesex starting on Friday and away to Glamorgan from April 11.

Wood has 76 first-class wickets at an average of 33 and boasts a first-class hundred with the bat.

“We saw Luke play for Nottinghamshire against us last week at Trent Bridge and we’ve always admired him as a left arm swing bowler.” said Northants boss David Ripley.

“He’s got decent pace, he swings the ball, he can bat, he looks as fit as a fiddle, he’s got a lot going for him.

"Hopefully he can have two good games for us and then whether that leads to more for us or he gets back into the Notts first team it’s going to be a good ending either way.”