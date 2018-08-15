Northants sign Curran on two-year contract

Batsman Ben Curran has signed for Northants on a two-year contract from the start of next season.

The 22-year-old left-hander – son of former County captain Kevin, and brother of Surrey and England pair Sam and Tom – will continue to play for the club for the remainder of this summer.

He made his first-team debut in the Steelbacks’ Vitality Blast side against Derbyshire Falcons last week and also featured against Durham two days later.

Curran was born in Northampton in 1996 while his father was a key member of the NCCC squad and was educated, like his brothers, at Wellington College.

He gained valuable experience with MCC Young Cricketers between 2015 and 2017, and in April this year impressed with a determined 80 for MCC YC against Northants' second team at High Wycombe.

Soon afterwards he landed a chance with the County seconds and scored 490 runs in six Championship matches, including centuries against Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire, to press his case for a contract.

Northants’ head coach, David Ripley said: “Ben has scored heavily in all formats for us in the twos as well as continuing to churn out runs for the MCCYC.

"He deserves an opportunity and we look forward to working with him over the next two seasons.

"He has a lot of competitive spirit and I know he will make the most of his chance.

“We are greatful to Steve Kirby and the YC’s for their cooperation in making this happen."

Curran said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Northants.

"The fact that my Dad played here too it makes it even more special to be able to represent this County.

“I hope that I can contribute in all three formats over the next few years and fingers crossed we can have a strong end to the season in both the Blast and the County Championship”.