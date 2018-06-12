Northants players have their say after social media criticism

Northants duo Alex Wakely and Ben Duckett have reacted to social media criticism following the County's difficult start to the season.

This week's Specsavers County Championship Division Two defeat to Leicestershire compounded the disappointment of the Royal London One-Day Cup exit.

Northants have won just two matches in the formative stages of the season, with both of those successes coming in the One-Day Cup North Group.

But the County finished third from bottom in the eight-team group and did not make it through to the knock-out stages.

They returned to Championship action last weekend but endured a poor third day as they were defeated by six wickets by Leicestershire.

it was Northants' fourth defeat in five four-day matches this season, with the other game a total washout against Durham.

Ben Duckett has had his say

And the team and coaching staff has been criticised by some frustrated supporters.

One fan tweeted: "Was told by @AlexWakely1 to stick by @NorthantsCCC but it’s getting embarrassing now. Apart from Alex himself playing like a captain should the rest of the squad have been dreadful! Rossington missed massively but questions need answering and changes need to be made!"

Skipper Wakely replied: "Things are tough right now. Every player is hurting as much as the fans. Nobody likes losing, especially the way we are. Professional cricket is hard, gruelling and brutal when failing and losing. All I can say is we are doing everything in our power to get back to winning ways."

And the fans then reacted with: "This has already been said and we have been hammered 3 times since. Changes need to be made surely everyone can see that. Was going to get a T20 season ticket this month but I think I’ll save my money now it’s been that bad! You’re the only player who seems to care!"

Batsman Duckett added his view to the conversation as he tweeted: "No ones trying to fail Kris. It’s been a poor start to the year and we will be the first to admit that. Right now we need people to stick by us and not slate us on Twitter. Enjoy watching the T20 Comp on the Ecb App."

Northants start their Vitality T20 Blast campaign at home to Leicestershire on Wednesday, July 4.

Their next match comes in the Championship, with the fixture against Gloucestershire starting at the County Ground next Wednesday (June 20).