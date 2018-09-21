Northants grab draw at Gloucestershire as game is abandoned

Northants' Specsavers County Championship Division Two match with Gloucestershire at Bristol was abandoned as a draw on the final day.

Umpires Mike Burns and Paul Pollard took the decision at 1pm following an early lunch.

Although the sun was shining by then, several heavy storms had made the outfield unplayable.

Only five overs had been possible following a delayed start until 11.40pm.

Gloucestershire began their second innings 48 runs behind and had reduced the deficit by six runs before rain set in.

Northants were entitled to feel the more frustrated as they were the only likely winners had a full day been possible.

But a draw was always the most predictable outcome.

Both teams took eight points from the game, leaving Northants ninth in the table.