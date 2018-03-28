Northants fast bowler Gleeson claims hat-trick for MCC against champions Essex

Northants fast bowler Richard Gleeson produced a stunning performance with the ball for the MCC in their clash against county champions Essex at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The County pace ace claimed the first hat-trick of his first-class career in a blistering spell of bowling that saw him claim five for 50 from 18 overs.

Gleeson’s effort reduced Essex to 183 all out in the annual MCC versus Champion County match.

Essex started their innings slowly in Bridgetown, before Aron Nijjar was caught to make the score 53 for one.

The wickets were shared early as Dominic Bess, Fidel Edwards and Paul Collingwood all struck, but the champions had made their way to 130 for three when Gleeson made his mark.

The Northants man - who had already has played for the England Lions and helped the North beat the South in their one-day series this month - turned the innings on its head with a stunning spell of fast bowling.

First, he picked up the wickets of Dan Lawrence and Adam Wheater before the dangerous Ryan Ten Doeschate fell to the bowling of Matthew Fisher.

Gleeson wasn’t done there though as the Essex collapse continued.

He picked up his first hat-trick at senior level when Callum Taylor, Matt Coles and Aaron Beard were dismissed on consecutive deliveries, and he ended the day with figures of five for 50.

A 45-run 10th wicket partnership from James Foster and Jamie Porter saw Essex to 187 before the MCC replied with 73 for two. The match resumes on Thursday.