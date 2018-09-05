Northants duo Hutton and Gleeson hold out during brief second day at Kent

Bad light and rain left both supporters and players frustrated as only 19 balls were delivered on the second day of Northants' Specsavers County Championship clash with Kent.

After a flurry of 18 wickets on day one, the division two rivals spent much of the day playing cards or honing techniques in the indoor nets as a grey cloud layer blanketed Canterbury.

Overnight showers coupled with a gloomy September morning delayed the start until 1pm, when Northants resumed on 71 for eight in reply to Kent’s 137 all out.

The visiting ninth-wicket pair of Richard Gleeson and Brett Hutton added five to their side’s overnight score when, despite the full use of floodlights, umpires Michael Burns and Paul Pollard were forced to take the players off in gloomy conditions.

The light barely improved all afternoon and by 4.45pm, when the officials finally abandoned play for the day, they did so to a virtually empty ground.

Play on day three is scheduled to start at 10.30am.