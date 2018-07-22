Northants ace Sanderson happy to find form with five-wicket haul at Derbyshire

Northants bowler Ben Sanderson was happy to be back in form as he claimed a fantastic five-wicket haul on Sunday.

Sanderson registered impressive figures of five for 53 as Derbyshire were dismissed for 260 on the first day of the County Championship Division Two clash.

It could have been far worse for the home side as they slipped to 113 for five, but 66 from Gary Wilson and 58 from Harvey Hosein helped them post a respectable total.

Nathan Buck claimed three for 62, including his 200th first-class wicket when he bowled Alex Hughes, while Seekkuge Prasanna took two for 60.

It was a morale-boosting bowling effort for the County, who have recently struggled in the Vitality Blast, conceding more than 200 runs in four of their six matches in that competition.

Sanderson had been one of the bowlers targeted by the social media critics, with one labelling him 'the spray cannon'.

And he was delighted to prove his doubters wrong in red-ball cricket.

"It (a good performance) is always nice after you've been spraying it about a bit over the last couple of weeks - I just kept plugging away," Sanderson said.

"We've not been good enough in the T20 - we know that as bowlers - so it's nice to find some form in red-ball cricket."

Northants ended day one on 74 for three, having cruised to 53 without loss.

Ben Duckett was dismissed for 29, Ricardo Vasconcelos departed without scoring and Luke Procter made 30 before he was trapped LBW by Hardus Viljoen.

Alex Wakely (12no) and Buck (1no) will start the second day in the middle.