Northampton starlet Summers-Newton on shortlist for big BBC award

Northampton para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has been named on a shortlist of 10 athletes for the BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Summers-Newton is a member of Northampton Swimming Club, where she is coached by Jacquie Marshall.

The 16-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2017 season that saw her break records and qualify for the World Championships as a first senior international call-up.

Her MC 100m Breaststroke gold at the 2018 British Para-Swimming International meet in Sheffield is how she booked herself a seat on the plane for the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin.

That competition saw Summers-Newton make four trips to the podium, which included collecting a trio of gold medals.

Her first gold medal came on the second day of competition in the SM6 200m IM and her last came from the final event on schedule in the Irish capital, a world record swim in the Women's 34pt 4x100m Medley Relay in a world record time.

The S6 swimmer successfully qualified for her first World Championships whilst studying for her GCSE's but was unable to compete in Mexico City due to an earthquake.

And she will now hope to claim the big BBC prize, after being named on a list of hugely talented teenagers in various sports.

The winner will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday.

BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist

Maisie Summers-Newton

Age:16

Sport: Para-swimmer

Kare Adenegan

Age: 17

Sport: Para-athletics

Freya Anderson

Age: 17

Sport: Swimming

James Bowen

Age: 17

Sport: Horse racing

Max Burgin

Age: 16

Sport: Athletics

Jack Draper

Age: 16

Sport: Tennis

Georgia-Mae Fenton

Age: 17

Sport: Gymnastics

Anna Hursey

Age: 12

Sport: Table tennis

Georgia Roche

Age: 17

Sport: Rugby league

Ryan Sessegnon

Age: 18 (17 on 1 January 2018)

Sport: Football