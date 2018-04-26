North desperate to sign off in style at Saints

George North says he has 'loved' his time at Saints and expressed his desire to sign off with two more wins.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that North would be joining Ospreys when his Northampton contract ends this summer.

The Wales wing had revealed he would be heading home on a National Dual Contract at the end of the campaign back in November.

And now it has been revealed which region he will be joining, North is determined to focus on finishing with a flourish against Wasps on Sunday and Worcester next Saturday.

"From a Northampton point of view, we've got two big games before the end of the season, against Wasps and Worcester," said North, who joined Saints from Scarlets in 2013 and helped the club to a Premiership and Challenge Cup double a year later.

"I'm looking forward to trying to finish on a high here and make sure we finish strongly with the club.

"It's been a great number of seasons that I've loved it here, it's been a big part of my life and my career and hopefully we can finish on a high to bring it to an end."