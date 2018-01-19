North and Myler named on Saints bench for Saracens clash

George North and Stephen Myler are set to make their return from injury at Saracens on Saturday after being named among the Saints replacements.

North has been out since suffering a knee problem on his comeback against Harlequins on December 30, while Myler has been missing since the same match due to a rib injury.

Both will hope to get some game time at Allianz Park, with the likes of Reece Marshall, David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam also on the bench.

There are five changes to the first 15 that beat Clermont Auvergne 34-21 at Franklin's Gardens last week, with Saints opting to rest key men ahead of the coming weeks.

Mike Haywood, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tom Wood, Teimana Harrison and Ahsee Tuala all get the weekend off.

Michael Paterson, Jamie Gibson, Mitch Eadie, Cobus Reinach, who replaces the benched Nic Groom, and Nafi Tuitavake, who scored against Clermont, all come into the team.

Saints remain without Alex Waller (arm), Jamie Elliott (hamstring), Luther Burrell (calf) and Piers Francis (concussion).

Saracens also have a few players missing, including key No.8 Billy Vunipola, but the home side will still be able to field a formidable team this weekend.

Former Saints flanker Calum Clark starts in the back row.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (c), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch; Isiekwe, Kruis; Itoje, Clark, Burger.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Figallo, Skelton, Vaianu, Spencer, Lozowski, Maitland.

Saints: Foden; Pisi, Horne, Stephenson, Tuitavake; Mallinder, Reinach; Ma'afu, Hartley (c), Brookes; Paterson, Day; Lawes, Gibson, Eadie.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Hill, Ribbans, Ludlam, Groom, Myler, North.