No Timisoara hangover for Wanderers as they thrash Worcester

There was to be no Timisoara hangover for the Wanderers as they claimed a comfortable 50-7 win against Worcester Cavaliers at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.

Just 24 hours after 15 members of the squad had landed in England after a snow-hit weekend in Romania, the Wanderers racked up a bonus-point Premiership Rugby Shield success.

Matt Worley scored a fine second-half hat-trick, with Mitch Eadie, Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank, Alex Moon and Devante Onojaife also on the mark to get the job done in some style.

There were also successful returns from injury for wing Tom Collins, flanker Heinrich Brüssow and prop Jamal Ford-Robinson as the Wanderers won for the third time this season.

The home side had set the tone from the off, starting strongly and putting Worcester on the back foot as the visitors scrambled in a bid to avoid conceding an early score.

But the Wanderers pressure paid off as No.8 Eadie picked the ball up from a ruck and raced in to score under the posts, with James Grayson easily adding the extras.

Worcester tried to respond immediately but after Will Davis delivered a turnover and Charlie Davies took a quick tap penalty, Collins' scything break released Sleightholme, who cruised away from the opposition to score.

It was a superb try from the home side, full of pace and precision, with Sleightholme continuing his recent scoring streak.

Grayson converted to make it 14-0 and Worcester were submerged like Timisoara turf under snow.

After scrum-half Davies won a penalty at the breakdown, more pressure was applied, resulting in full-back Furbank spotting a gap to score his team's third try inside the first 20 minutes.

The Wanderers continued to pile on the pressure, but they went unrewarded and James Williams intercepted and flew from halfway to land a sucker-punch score for Worcester.

Fly-half Williams converted his own try to leave the gap at 14 points at the break.

Collins, who had been looking sharp - not just because of his Christian Day-esque scrum cap - and Brüssow were replaced at half-time, ahead of Saints' return to Gallagher Premiership action at Worcester on Friday night.

But the Wanderers marched on regardless, with Collins' replacement, Worley, making an immediate impact as he scored just a minute after the restart.

That was the bonus-point try for the home side and lofty lock Moon added the fifth Wanderers score of the night 15 minutes later.

Grayson converted to make it 33-7, and Saints continued to play on the front foot.

And after fine work from hooker Reece Marshall, Worley was able to add his second score.

Grayson missed the conversion but the Wanderers continued to come forward, with Worcester now well beaten.

Back row forward Onojaife was next to etch his name on the scoresheet, with Grayson adding the extras.

And there was still time for the try of the night as Worley slalomed before finding the pace to race in from inside his own half.

Grayson fired the conversion wide, but the Wanderers had their half-century and Worcester were simply desperate to get back on the bus.

Wanderers: Furbank (Bean 68); Collins (Worley 40), Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme (Strachan 68); Grayson, Davies (Tupai 48); Davis (Trinder 63), Marshall (c) (Ma'asi 70), Painter (Ford-Robinson 63); Moon, Coles; Onojaife, Brüssow (Ryan 40), Eadie.

Worcester Cavaliers: David; Howe, Olivier, Butler (c), Hammond; Williams, Baldwin; Cosgrove, I Miller, Mudariki; Barry, Scott, Ward, S Miller, Cox.

Replacements: Cutting, Owen, Kerrod, Marley, Harriott-Davies, Heaney, Simpson, Hearle.

Referee: Veryan Boscawen

Attendance: 969