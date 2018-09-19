David Ribbans says the next three matches are 'massive' for Saints.

The black, green and gold will be on the road for each of them as they travel to Bath and Bristol before hosting Leicester Tigers at Twickenham.

Saints have taken four points from their opening three Gallagher Premiership games, with a win against Harlequins sandwiched between defeats to Gloucester and Saracens.

And in-form lock Ribbans knows it is crucial that his team rack up more victories before heading into Challenge Cup action in mid-October.

"It's always tough going away from home in the Prem and these games coming up are massive for us," Ribbans said.

"We need to get a win and we're going to be working hard.

"We obviously want to leave the Prem on a good note after these three games and it's important for us to get some wins.

"Winning games helps to build belief in your system so these next three games are vital."

Bath have enjoyed a similarly mixed start, winning one, losing one and drawing one in the Premiership so far.

And ahead of Saturday's game at The Rec, Ribbans said: "We've reviewed them and it's another big pack.

"It's going to be another big challenge for us but we're looking forward to it.

"There are some weaknesses there and hopefully we can exploit them."