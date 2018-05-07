Newton leads County fightback as he makes unbeaten century against Pakistan

Rob Newton hit an unbeaten century as Northants fought back against Pakistan at the County Ground on Sunday.

The opening batsman became the first County man to pass three figures this summer, ending the day on 102 not out as Northants closed on 240 for five, a lead of 71 runs.

Support came from Josh Cobb, who hit 52, and Adam Rossington, who made 42, but it was Newton who stole the show, playing superbly to hit 102 from 190 balls, hitting 11 boundaries in the sunshine.

His innings gives the County a sniff of a victory chance going into Monday’s final day of the contest, with Rob Keogh (8no) alongside him at the crease.

Newton did brilliantly to steer the County from a precarious 57 for three, with Ben Duckett (15), Luke Procter (1) and Richard Levi (9) all falling cheaply as Shadab Khan and Rahat Ali both claimed two wickets.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had been bowled out for 428, with Asad Shafiq making a brilliant 186 not out from 281 balls.

Spinner Keogh and Steven Crook were the pick of the bowlers for the County, with Keogh claiming four for 111 from 32.3 overs and Crook four for 89 from 26 overs.

The sun is again set to shine at the County Ground on Bank Holiday Monday, with play starting at 11am.