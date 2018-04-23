New signing Dan bids to bring silverware back to Saints

Dan Biggar says he can't wait to put his stamp on the Saints team as he bids to bring silverware back to Franklin's Gardens.

The 28-year-old will move to Northampton from Ospreys this summer.

His arrival will be one of several as Saints look to shake things up after a disappointing season that currently sees them sitting 10th in the Aviva Premiership standings.

Biggar is well aware of the difficulties his future club have faced during recent campaigns, but he can't wait to try to help them turn things around under new boss Chris Boyd.

"Everyone is aware that it's been a bit of a difficult season but if you look at the Premiership as a whole, there is absolutely no easy games," said the Wales fly-half.

"If you're off it by 10 per cent, you're probably going to come unstuck in a lot of games.

"It's one of those things where a bit of freshness and a fresh voice will make a huge difference.

"Knowing a few of the lads, they will respond well to it.

"I'm just really looking forward to putting my stamp on the team and I will enjoy being in the area as well.

"The tradition this club has got is massive and the success it's had over the past 10 years is something I want to be a part of.

"I'm aware that over the past couple of years it hasn't been where the club and the supporters would want it to be, but I see it as a challenge.

"I want to get Saints back into those play-off positions and challenging for silverware.

"It's a tough ask and we've got a lot of work to do, but I wanted to come to a club that has got huge fan support. The stadium is top notch and it's an exciting place to be.

"Moving forward, there's going to be a lot of good signs coming.

"The big thing for me is being in a team I can help to improve and make a difference to."