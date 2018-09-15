New Saints wing Naiyaravoro can't wait to square up to Saracens

Taqele Naiyaraovoro says he is so glad to finally be a Saints player.

And the Australian wing admits he got 'butterflies' watching his new club in action at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

Naiyarovoro was in attendance as Saints scrapped to claim a 25-18 Gallagher Premiership success against Harlequins.

And the powerhouse back will now get his first taste of Gardens action when champions Saracens come calling this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

"It's good to finally be here," said Naiyaravoro, who arrived a couple of weeks ago, having had three weeks off following the end of his Super Rugby season with the Waratahs.

"I've been getting rid of the jet lag and it's a lovely town.

"I've had a really warm welcome from the boys.

"I played a game (for the Wanderers against Leicester Tigers) two days after getting here and I thought I'd be able to run the jet lag out but it didn't work out as I fell asleep before 7pm the next day, but it's been really good.

"I'm settling in well."

And now the 26-year-old, who equalled the individual Super Rugby try scoring record with 15 for the Waratahs in 2018, is setting his sights on Saracens.

"I can't wait to play for the club, especially after last week's game - it was unreal," said Naiyaravoro, who will start in the No.14 shirt this afternoon.

"I was getting butterflies just watching it from here and it will be really good.

"I've heard a lot about the Saracens team and they are a quality side.

"It's not going to be easy but it will be good to be involved and I back the boys 100 per cent.

"The brand of rugby the boys are playing is unreal and they worked really hard in pre-season, which is showing in the games.

"I can't wait to be a part of it."