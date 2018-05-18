New boss Boyd writes letter to Saints supporters

Chris Boyd has penned a letter to Saints season ticket holders.

Boyd will be arriving at Northampton as director of rugby this summer, following the conclusion of his commitments as head coach of Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.

And he has taken time to send a message to the Franklin's Gardens faithful, writing a piece that was included in the season ticket package.

Titled 'An Exciting Year Together', Boyd discusses preparations for his first season at Saints and expresses his excitement at the task that lies ahead.

This is his letter in full...

Dear STH

2018/9 - AN EXCITING YEAR TOGETHER

Now that the 2017/8 Premiership season has drawn to a close for Northampton Saints, I wanted to write to you and express how much I'm looking forward to starting my new role as Director of Rugby next season. After four very enjoyable years as Head Coach of the Hurricanes in New Zealand, my wife and I are excited to be joining the Club to begin a new challenge at Franklin's Gardens when we arrive in the summer.

As you may already know, in March and April I visited Northampton to meet the coaches, get to know the staff and players, and finalise plans for our upcoming campaign. It's been a useful exercise to help us hit the ground running in the summer and my initial assessment is that there is a lot to be positive about for next season.

Saints has a talented squad of players, which will be further strengthened with new signings like Dan Biggar and Taqele Naiyaravoro, and an ambitious back-room staff. The training facilities at Franklin's Gardens are excellent and the stadium is first class. The Club is also lucky to have an incredibly loyal and passionate group of supporters - one of the main reasons I was attracted to the Club when the job became available.

I remember my first experience of Franklin's Gardens in 2004 when I was visiting my old friend and Saintsman Wayne Smith. He loved his time at Northampton and told me about how special the atmosphere was at Franklin's Gardens. I remember the passion of the supporters that day and this is something I want us to try and harness next season. A packed ground will be incredibly important for our players every week, as we embark on what we hope will be an exceptional campaign that you can be proud of. Your support is valued extremely highly and will be a crucial factor in making Franklin's Gardens a fortress next season.

I enjoyed meeting a number of you at the Saints Supporters Club dinner and hearing your opinions on the Club. I'll be back again for two weeks in June when pre-season training begins and I hope to meet a few more of you then.

Yours faithfully

Chris Boyd

Director of Rugby, Northampton Saints